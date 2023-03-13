Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 582,106 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,089 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $15,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 82.9% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 21,632 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 84.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 213,674 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 97,763 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 723,529 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,922,000 after buying an additional 13,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group upped their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

NYSE:BHLB opened at $25.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $31.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $137.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

