Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of EPAM Systems worth $15,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,301,747,000 after acquiring an additional 935,119 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $346,717,000 after acquiring an additional 393,786 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 148.5% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 624,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $226,336,000 after acquiring an additional 373,436 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth about $75,639,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after acquiring an additional 206,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $282.74 on Monday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.32 and a 12-month high of $462.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $334.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About EPAM Systems

EPAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $391.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lowered EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.14.

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.