Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of EPAM Systems worth $15,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,301,747,000 after acquiring an additional 935,119 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $346,717,000 after acquiring an additional 393,786 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 148.5% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 624,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $226,336,000 after acquiring an additional 373,436 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth about $75,639,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after acquiring an additional 206,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.
EPAM Systems Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $282.74 on Monday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.32 and a 12-month high of $462.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $334.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About EPAM Systems
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
