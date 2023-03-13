Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 399,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76,412 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $13,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIMC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Altra Industrial Motion Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $61.60 on Monday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.14.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.56%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

(Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

