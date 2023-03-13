Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,348 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $14,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 33.8% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $139.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $170.12 billion, a PE ratio of 67.72, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.90 and a 12 month high of $154.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $324,639.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,376.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $324,639.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,916 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,376.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,380 shares of company stock worth $6,453,940 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

