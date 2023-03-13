Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,519 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $13,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 11,144 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 44,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $41.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day moving average is $41.95. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.