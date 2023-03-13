Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $13.22 Million Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,598 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,594 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.43% of Ameris Bancorp worth $13,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,346,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,470,000 after purchasing an additional 158,489 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 8.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 8.1% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 118,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ABCB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $42.45 on Monday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $54.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.62 and its 200-day moving average is $48.60.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.17). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $272.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.