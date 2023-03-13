Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $14.01 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,132 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $14,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in EOG Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 237.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $177.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.18.

Insider Activity

EOG Resources Stock Performance

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EOG opened at $112.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.77. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.