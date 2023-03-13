Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $14.90 Million Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 336,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92,234 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $14,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBE. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $304,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $182,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $391,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Trading Down 4.2 %

KBE opened at $40.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.22.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.