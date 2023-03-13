Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $17.61 Million Stock Holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 827,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 51,500 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of Miller Industries worth $17,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries Stock Performance

MLR stock opened at $31.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.31 and its 200-day moving average is $26.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $361.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.99. Miller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $32.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

