Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 287 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $13,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $743,040,000 after purchasing an additional 504,794 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,060,000 after acquiring an additional 283,994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 743,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,618,000 after acquiring an additional 222,244 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,007,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,617,000 after purchasing an additional 156,354 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,529,000 after purchasing an additional 154,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $374.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.50.

NYSE:MLM opened at $341.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $406.85.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.02%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

