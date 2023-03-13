Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 6,054 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,991 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.26% of Wintrust Financial worth $13,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.70.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $80.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.49 and a 200-day moving average of $88.02. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $76.13 and a one year high of $98.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Read More

