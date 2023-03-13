Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Holdings in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,142,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,705 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.75% of First Advantage worth $14,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Advantage by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,269,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,602,000 after purchasing an additional 243,946 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Advantage by 13.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,720,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,813,000 after acquiring an additional 560,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in First Advantage by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,611,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,110,000 after acquiring an additional 222,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Advantage by 9.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,033,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,755,000 after acquiring an additional 344,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in First Advantage by 19.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,708,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,316,000 after acquiring an additional 438,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Stock Down 3.6 %

First Advantage stock opened at $13.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22. First Advantage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.30 million. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 7.98%. First Advantage’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Advantage Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FA. Bank of America cut First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut First Advantage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

First Advantage Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

