Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Position in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,828,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,413 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 5.00% of Gilat Satellite Networks worth $15,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,183,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 30.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Down 3.8 %

About Gilat Satellite Networks

NASDAQ:GILT opened at $5.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $9.11.

(Get Rating)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.