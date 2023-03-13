Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 112,573 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,573 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $15,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,073,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,102,000 after buying an additional 135,730 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,430,000 after buying an additional 158,816 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,217,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,658,000 after buying an additional 498,941 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,744,000 after buying an additional 1,012,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,393,000 after buying an additional 618,845 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $93.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.47. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $103.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

