Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 15,913 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,913 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.06% of Extra Space Storage worth $14,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at about $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXR. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI cut Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research cut Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.89.

Insider Activity

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 4.3 %

In other news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $107,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,628.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,867.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $107,737.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,628.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,440 shares of company stock worth $1,371,963 over the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $153.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.97 and a 52-week high of $222.35.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 45.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.60%.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.