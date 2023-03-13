Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 170,712 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,712 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $14,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $292,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 821,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,398,000 after buying an additional 127,833 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 41,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 213.1% in the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 47,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 32,632 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.32 and its 200 day moving average is $48.33. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $50.03.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.