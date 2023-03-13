Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 19,662 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,662 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.42% of Standex International worth $13,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Standex International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Standex International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Standex International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Standex International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Standex International by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Standex International Price Performance
NYSE SXI opened at $114.50 on Monday. Standex International Co. has a 1 year low of $79.02 and a 1 year high of $121.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.06.
Standex International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Standex International’s payout ratio is 19.48%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Standex International
In other Standex International news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 4,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $507,042.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,685.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $74,598.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul C. Burns sold 4,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $507,042.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,685.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,917 shares of company stock valued at $674,176. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.
Standex International Company Profile
Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.
