Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,433,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,576 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.25% of AGNC Investment worth $12,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 4,520.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGNC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Argus lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

AGNC Investment Trading Down 4.6 %

In other news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $123,719.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGNC opened at $9.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.21. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $13.64.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.17 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 26.82% and a negative net margin of 80.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.69%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

