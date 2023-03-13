Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) PT Lowered to C$16.00

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LCFS has been the topic of several other reports. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on Tidewater Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Tidewater Renewables from C$19.50 to C$16.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Tidewater Renewables from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Tidewater Renewables from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Pi Financial decreased their target price on Tidewater Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Tidewater Renewables alerts:

Tidewater Renewables Price Performance

Tidewater Renewables stock opened at C$9.63 on Friday. Tidewater Renewables has a 52-week low of C$9.15 and a 52-week high of C$14.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.98, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$334.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.67.

About Tidewater Renewables

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, first nations groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, power, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.