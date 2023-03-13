Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 314.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,911 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12,281 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 52.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE AM opened at $10.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.91 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 35.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.35%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

