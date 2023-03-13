Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 106,745 Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 106,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.37% of Big Lots as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,925,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,891,000 after purchasing an additional 64,279 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,153,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,093,000 after purchasing an additional 564,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,247,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,691,000 after purchasing an additional 37,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,923,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,552,000 after purchasing an additional 126,412 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,345,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,211,000 after purchasing an additional 34,303 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Big Lots from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Big Lots from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Big Lots from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $16.11.

Big Lots Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $13.76 on Monday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $40.45. The company has a market cap of $398.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.51.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.41. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 20.12% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.46%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

