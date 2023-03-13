Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 82,525 Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 82,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 382,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 38,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,541,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 100,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 58,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.43.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JHG opened at $25.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average is $24.64. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $19.09 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

