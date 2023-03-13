Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.30 Million Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 196.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,197 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth about $59,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 16.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth about $519,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 47.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 53.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

GSHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.86.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $36,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,955,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Thomas Mcconnon acquired 5,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.45 per share, for a total transaction of $274,640.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 516,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,484,579.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $36,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,955,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 179,800 shares of company stock worth $8,687,388 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

GSHD opened at $49.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2,485.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $87.29.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

