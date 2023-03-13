Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.34 Million Stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,982 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.08% of CarGurus worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in CarGurus by 23.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in CarGurus by 23.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in CarGurus by 17.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 45.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $16.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -60.07, a PEG ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.57. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $45.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.39.

CARG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on CarGurus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on CarGurus from $11.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on CarGurus from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.82.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

