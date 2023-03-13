Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 238.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,148 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,027,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,625,000 after purchasing an additional 469,909 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after buying an additional 2,831,183 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,553,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,948,000 after buying an additional 734,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,571,000 after buying an additional 3,621,253 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,761,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,379,000 after buying an additional 795,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LBRT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.41.

LBRT stock opened at $14.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.14. Liberty Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

