Trexquant Investment LP Increases Stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 28,623 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.11% of World Fuel Services worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 879.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 108,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 97,784 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 11.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,688,000 after buying an additional 150,407 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 34.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 23,028 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INT stock opened at $25.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average is $26.97. World Fuel Services Co. has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.56 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

