Trexquant Investment LP Increases Stock Holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) by 135.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,658 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $7,125,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 32.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,740,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,267,000 after buying an additional 429,579 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $14,642,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 221.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $501,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 5.7 %
AKRO stock opened at $41.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.51 and its 200 day moving average is $39.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of -0.91. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $54.88.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th.
Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.
