Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 23,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 107,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of SONY stock opened at $84.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $107.52. The company has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.02 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 8.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

SONY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

