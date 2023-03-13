Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 52,674 Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 52,674 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Titan International were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the second quarter worth approximately $13,963,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Titan International by 85.3% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 879,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after buying an additional 404,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Titan International by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,557,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,397,000 after buying an additional 265,300 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Titan International by 59.8% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 616,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after buying an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Titan International by 139.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 326,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after buying an additional 190,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TWI opened at $12.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $768.27 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.22. Titan International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Titan International

In related news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $3,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 592,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,155,425.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 113,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,153.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $3,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 592,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,155,425.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 340,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,000 over the last 90 days. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.