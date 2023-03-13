Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Shares in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 111,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in XPeng by 50.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in XPeng by 180.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in XPeng during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in XPeng by 78.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in XPeng by 150.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Macquarie downgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of XPeng from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.03.

XPeng Stock Down 1.3 %

About XPeng

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $8.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $35.35.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Further Reading

