Trexquant Investment LP Sells 46,361 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,361 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 157.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCHP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

MCHP stock opened at $81.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.358 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

