Trexquant Investment LP Takes $1.48 Million Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.08% of Delek US at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,762,000 after acquiring an additional 288,017 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 149.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,567,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 264.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 31,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 22,541 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at $534,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delek US alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $23.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $35.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 1.27%. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Delek US’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Delek US Profile

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.