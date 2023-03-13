Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 101,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.10% of Harmonic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 193,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 179,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $12.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 0.88. Harmonic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Harmonic Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HLIT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.25 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

