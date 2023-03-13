Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires Shares of 128,269 Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 128,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,949,000 after buying an additional 4,925,025 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,288,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,644 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 255.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,952,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after buying an additional 1,402,975 shares during the period. Bioimpact Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,248,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,170,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,150 shares in the company, valued at $431,422.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $6.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $18.73.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.64). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

