Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires Shares of 21,508 Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Xometry by 22.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Xometry in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xometry by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xometry alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on XMTR. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Xometry from $48.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Xometry from $57.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Xometry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xometry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xometry

Xometry Trading Down 7.8 %

In other news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $642,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Xometry news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $44,139.62. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,567.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,923. 30.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XMTR stock opened at $16.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Xometry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.37 and a 12 month high of $64.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.35.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.30). Xometry had a negative net margin of 19.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

About Xometry

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.