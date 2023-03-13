Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires Shares of 68,786 Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,786 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned approximately 0.07% of Digital Turbine at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 74.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 90.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 86.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 5,650.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Digital Turbine news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 36,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $387,268.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,682,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,089,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APPS. Macquarie cut shares of Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $9.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.49. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $162.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.94 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 21.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

