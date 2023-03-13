Twinbeech Capital LP Buys 15,622 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Twinbeech Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,622 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 25.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Lincoln National by 7.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Lincoln National by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Down 6.1 %

NYSE:LNC opened at $25.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $69.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.44.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -13.60%.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $46,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.21.

Lincoln National Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Stories

