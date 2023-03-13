Twinbeech Capital LP Buys New Shares in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,093,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 11.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,991,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $484,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,114 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,093,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,978,000 after purchasing an additional 595,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in Cytokinetics by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $35.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average is $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $55.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 410.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CAO Robert Wong sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $156,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,255.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Wong sold 3,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,738 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,329. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CYTK. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.71.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

