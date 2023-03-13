Twinbeech Capital LP Cuts Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Twinbeech Capital LP lessened its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,471 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,524,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,751 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 38,954,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,080,000 after buying an additional 1,385,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Newell Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,145,000 after buying an additional 1,330,465 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,489,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,154,000 after buying an additional 1,225,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Newell Brands by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,705,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,757,000 after buying an additional 940,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Trading Down 6.0 %

NWL opened at $12.24 on Monday. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at $12,997,348.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.55.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

