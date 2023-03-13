Twinbeech Capital LP Grows Holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Twinbeech Capital LP increased its position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 216.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,454 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 113.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Arch Resources from $207.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th.
Insider Transactions at Arch Resources
Arch Resources Stock Performance
NYSE:ARCH opened at $151.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.97 and a 1-year high of $183.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.77.
Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $23.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.90 by $12.28. Arch Resources had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 114.13%. The firm had revenue of $859.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $13.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 38.17 EPS for the current year.
Arch Resources Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $3.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.56%.
About Arch Resources
Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.
