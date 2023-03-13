Twinbeech Capital LP Grows Holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Twinbeech Capital LP increased its position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 216.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,454 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 113.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Arch Resources from $207.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Insider Transactions at Arch Resources

Arch Resources Stock Performance

In related news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $255,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 4,079 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $618,417.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,853.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $255,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,173 in the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ARCH opened at $151.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.97 and a 1-year high of $183.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.77.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $23.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.90 by $12.28. Arch Resources had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 114.13%. The firm had revenue of $859.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $13.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 38.17 EPS for the current year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $3.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.56%.

About Arch Resources

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.