Twinbeech Capital LP Has $1.09 Million Stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Twinbeech Capital LP raised its position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP owned 0.27% of Children’s Place worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLCE. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 24.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,307,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,875,000 after acquiring an additional 253,484 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 363.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 164,123 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 73.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after acquiring an additional 147,600 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the second quarter valued at about $3,649,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the third quarter valued at about $2,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLCE. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Children’s Place to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Children’s Place from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut Children’s Place from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Children’s Place Trading Down 1.1 %

Children’s Place Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $41.19 on Monday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $503.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day moving average of $39.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

(Get Rating)

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.