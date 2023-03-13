Twinbeech Capital LP Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Twinbeech Capital LP grew its position in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,980 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP owned 0.06% of Frontier Group worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Frontier Group by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 45.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Frontier Group by 1,838.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter.

ULCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Melius downgraded Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen upped their target price on Frontier Group from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Frontier Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

In other Frontier Group news, CAO Josh A. Wetzel sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $75,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Robert J. Genise sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 303,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,214.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Josh A. Wetzel sold 6,500 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,029 shares in the company, valued at $23,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,290 shares of company stock valued at $480,797 over the last ninety days. 85.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ULCC stock opened at $10.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $15.25.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international destinations in the Americas. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

