Twinbeech Capital LP Has $1.52 Million Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Twinbeech Capital LP grew its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 706.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,190 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after buying an additional 135,193 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after buying an additional 335,457 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in KeyCorp by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 20,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Down 2.6 %

KEY stock opened at $15.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average of $17.87.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.36 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

