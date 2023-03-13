Twinbeech Capital LP Has $1.61 Million Stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Twinbeech Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,328 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of Luminar Technologies worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LAZR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.08.

NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $8.43 on Monday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.34.

In other news, Director Jun Hong Heng purchased 9,020 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,108.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,982.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 43.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

