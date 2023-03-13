Twinbeech Capital LP Increases Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,082 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 203,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $16.66 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Several research analysts recently commented on IRT shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.81.

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.