Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $1.12 Million in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 44,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 25,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 53,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,497,000 after acquiring an additional 50,368 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Autohome by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,068,000 after acquiring an additional 78,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Price Performance

NYSE:ATHM opened at $30.25 on Monday. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $40.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.03.

Autohome Increases Dividend

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.53. Autohome’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Autohome in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autohome currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.42.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

