Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $1.16 Million in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 885.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 587,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,462,000 after purchasing an additional 528,122 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,100,000 after buying an additional 354,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 60.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 860,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,632,000 after buying an additional 322,885 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,564,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,847,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,709,000 after acquiring an additional 241,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $51.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Silvergate Capital from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Silvergate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.18.

Shares of SI stock opened at $2.52 on Monday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $162.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $52.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.86 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 45.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

