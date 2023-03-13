Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $1.36 Million in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 142,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 281.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo during the second quarter worth $97,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo during the second quarter worth $99,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 37.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

StoneCo Trading Down 2.2 %

StoneCo Company Profile

Shares of STNE stock opened at $8.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $15.01.

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.