Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $1.36 Million in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 39,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 307.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CL King downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Northcoast Research downgraded United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

United Natural Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $27.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $49.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average of $40.66.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at United Natural Foods

In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher P. Testa sold 27,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $1,132,322.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 124,848 shares in the company, valued at $5,061,337.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,613. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

