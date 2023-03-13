Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $1.42 Million in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DLocal in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in DLocal by 53.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in DLocal during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on DLocal from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DLocal from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. New Street Research downgraded shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DLocal from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DLocal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.89.

Shares of NASDAQ DLO opened at $14.05 on Monday. DLocal Limited has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

